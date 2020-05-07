Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens announced Thursday they have signed their second round pick, running back J.K. Dobbins.
Dobbins was selected by the Ravens 55th overall of the 2020 NFL Draft. He declared for the draft following his junior season at Ohio State.
At Ohio State, he posted 4,459 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns on 725 carries in just three seasons. He also added 645 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns on 71 receptions.
The Ravens also signed their seventh round pick, safety Geno Stone and two rookie free agents, guard Evan Adams and defensive tackle Aaron Crawford.
The team's schedule will be released at 7:30 p.m.