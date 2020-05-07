Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — After a huge success the first time around, Su Casa in Ellicott City hosted another community blood drive Thursday afternoon.
This was all made possible by a local event producer who is currently out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Event Producer Out Of Work Now Planning Blood Drives Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Brina Furman planned this two-day drive with the help of the Red Cross and her friend, the owner of Su Casa.
It’s the third in the area, and each one has been booked up as people look for a way to give back.
