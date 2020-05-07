CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 29,000 COVID-19 Cases, 1,400 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMBroke
    10:00 PMTommy
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American Red Cross, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Su Casa, Talkers


ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — After a huge success the first time around, Su Casa in Ellicott City hosted another community blood drive Thursday afternoon.

This was all made possible by a local event producer who is currently out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event Producer Out Of Work Now Planning Blood Drives Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Brina Furman planned this two-day drive with the help of the Red Cross and her friend, the owner of Su Casa.

It’s the third in the area, and each one has been booked up as people look for a way to give back.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply