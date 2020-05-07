CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 29,000 COVID-19 Cases, 1,400 Deaths Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local TSA officer is sewing hundreds of free face masks for people across the country.

Jill Hays works at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. She started making masks when first requests starting coming in from her daughter, a nurse in Pittsburgh, and her daughter-in-law, a nurse who works at a rehabilitation center in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

“Then I put out a message on Facebook telling people that regardless of their circumstances that I would make them masks. All they had to do was to send me a message,” Hays said.

So far, she has made more than 600 masks. The largest request came in from a Florida hospital nurse who requested 60 masks.

Hays is sewing and shipping the masks for free, but does accept donations.

She sends the masks with a little note reminding the recipients to wash the masks before wearing them for the first time, and she frequently gets thank-you notes in return for her kindness, often with photos of the mask recipients modeling their latest coronavirus fashion statement.

