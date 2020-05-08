Coronavirus In MDHospitalizations Decrease; Cases Top 30,000
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the coronavirus pandemic canceling nearly all graduations ceremonies for high school seniors, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute is honoring its students in a special and socially distant way.

The school’s parking lot has been painted over in chalk with the names of every graduate; 369 of them total.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The school told students to trust that their name is included, and they have the blisters to prove it.

They added they hope this small gesture will make the students smile.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

