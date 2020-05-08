



The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has announced its schedule of digital offerings for the upcoming week.

The schedule begins tonight at 7:30 p.m. with a Facebook Live performance from Principal Oboe Katherine Needleman. The program for the evenings feature Telemann’s Fantasie No. 9, Alejandra Odgers’ Semelíami and Tema y variaciones para oboe solo and Phil Popham’s Three Lonesome Places.

After that, the schedule picks back up on Saturday, May 9th with the BSO Classical Insights Podcast. Another Facebook Live performance will take place on Sunday. Audiences can visit BSOmusic.org/OffStage for more content from the BSO. The full schedule for the next week is below.

Saturday, May 9 – BSO Classical Insights Podcast

This week Nicole Lacroix and Bill Bukowski of Classical WETA discuss Strauss’ tone poem Don Quixote. Explore the

tale of this noble knight through Strauss’ fantastically colorful work. You can listen to these episodes when they are

released on Saturday and catch up on past episodes anytime at BSOmusic.org/Podcasts or your favorite podcast

app.

Sunday, May 10 at 3 pm – Facebook Live Performance

BSO Associate Principal Cello Lachezar Kostov and his partner Andrea Bautista perform live on the BSO’s Facebook

page. Visit Facebook.com/BSOmusic to watch the performance. Program includes Karl Davidoff’s Morning for Cello

and Piano, Julius Klengel’s Chaconne for Solo Cello, George Crumb’s Sonata for Solo Cello: Fantasia-Tema

pastorale con variazioni-Toccata and Khachaturian’s Adagio from the Ballet Spartacus for Cello and Piano.

Monday, May 11 at 1 pm – Facebook Watch Party

Join us on the BSO’s Facebook Page for the second episode of Bach and Beyond with BSO Horn Austin Larson.

Austin will explore four movements from the Bach Cello Suites, accompanied by a modern piece inspired by Bach.

Tuesday, May 12 – Off The Cuff Podcasts

Released Tuesday, May 12, listen to an Off The Cuff podcast featuring a performance of Strauss’ Also sprach

Zarathustra, recorded by the BSO in January 2012. Marin Alsop discusses the mass popularity of Strauss’ famous

tone poem after its use in Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 movie, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and how it has come to be

associated with mystery and anticipation. Visit BSOmusic.org/Podcasts or your favorite podcast app to listen and

catch up on past episodes, too!

Wednesday, May 13 at 1 pm – Facebook Watch Party

Join us for a new episode of BSO Lunch Bachs, a series of videos by the BSO viola section. This week, the violas will

perform the first movements from Bach’s Third Cello Suite, as they welcome us to their homes!

Wednesday, May 13 at 8 pm – Facebook Live Performance

Pianist Lura Johnson performs live on the BSO’s Facebook page.

Thursday, May 14 at 5 pm – Virtual Governing Members Lounge

BSO Vice President of Development Allison Burr-Livingstone is joined by Music Director Marin Alsop, Concertmaster

Jonathan Carney and Principal Flute Emily Skala for an all Baroque conversation that brings Bach’s Brandenburg

Concertos to life at 5 pm, live on the BSO’s Facebook Page.