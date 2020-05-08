Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County’s annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Friday morning.
The annual Independence Day event at Lake Kittamaqundi in Columbia has drawn between 20,000 and 30,000 attendees in recent years, County Executive Calvin Ball said.
With less than two months until the event, Ball said he doesn’t anticipate the region being at a place where large gatherings can be held.
The county has also canceled all weddings and large events at parks through June 14. Some recreation programs have been moved online as possible.
