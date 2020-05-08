Comments
JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — An inmate in his 50s who was at the Dorsey Run Correctional Facility in Jessup prior to hospitalization has died from complications related to coronavirus on May 8.
The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services released the information Friday.
In a statement, DPSCS officials said they “extends sympathy and condolences to the family of an inmate who died May 8 from complications related to COVID-19.”
