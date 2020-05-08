HONORING HEROESMaryland National Guard To Flyover Parts Of Maryland Friday Afternoon
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus cases, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Dorsey Run Correctional Facility, Inmate death, Jessup, Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services


JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — An inmate in his 50s who was at the Dorsey Run Correctional Facility in Jessup prior to hospitalization has died from complications related to coronavirus on May 8.

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services released the information Friday.

In a statement, DPSCS officials said they “extends sympathy and condolences to the family of an inmate who died May 8 from complications related to COVID-19.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply