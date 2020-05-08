HONORING HEROESMaryland National Guard To Flyover Parts Of Maryland Friday Afternoon
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amtrak’s Acela service will start back up on June 1 after it was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amtrak said it anticipates increased demand beginning next month. Starting on June 1, three Acela roundtrips will run on weekdays and Northeast Regional routes will increase from eight to ten roundtrips.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The trains will run at half capacity to allow for increased physical distancing during travel. Amtrak also said it’s requiring riders to wear face coverings and has temporarily switched to cashless payments to slow the spread of the virus.

On March 10, Amtrak suspended nonstop service between Washington, D.C., and New York City due to decreased demand brought on by COVID-19.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

