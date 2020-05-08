BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Jack Young announced he would relax some restrictions around the city in line with Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcement Wednesday.
The mayor said some activities would be allowed against at Liberty, Loch Raven and Prettyboy reservoirs beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 9.
“As long as residents continue to practice social distancing, these activities will allow us to get outside and get exercise, but we still need was that to remain mitigation practice while doing so,” Young said.
Hiking, biking, kayaking, fishing from the bank, fishing, boating, and horseback riding will be allowed on the properties of the reservoir.
Fishing from both platforms will remain closed and Loch Raven Drive will continue to be restricted to pedestrians only.
Boating and fishing registration and permitting must be current.
Officials say people should still maintain social distancing and cover your face with a mask when possible.
The city and state remain under a stay at home order and state of emergency due to the coronavirus