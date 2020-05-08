ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There are now more than 30,000 cases of coronavirus reported in the state of Maryland, according to new numbers released by the state Friday morning. The good news: hospitalizations remain flat.
There’s a total of 30,485 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state of Maryland. Those numbers are up 1,111 since Thursday.
More than 1,450 lives have been taken due to the virus as well. There are 107 probable deaths also reported.
But there’s some good news, the flattening of the curve continues in Maryland.
Hospitalizations remained flat for another day with 1,674 currently in the hospital, which is slightly down from Thursday when there were 1,683. Of the total, 571 remain in intensive care.
Throughout the pandemic 5,811 have been hospitalized across the state of which 2,041 have been released from isolation.
There have also been more than 121,700 negative test results in Maryland.
UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 30,485 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland.
We have added 1,111 cases since yesterday.
Negative tests: 121,702
Number of deaths: 1,453
Number of probable deaths: 107
Released from isolation: 2,041https://t.co/1RfN0kNmTz
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) May 8, 2020
The most cases of coronavirus are in Prince George’s County and Montgomery County and the data by zip codes reflect that. The only Baltimore zip code in the top 10 is 21224 which includes the Patterson Park area.
ZIP CODES WITH HIGHEST CASE COUNTS (6-10:
20784, 509 cases, Prince George's
20782, 469 cases, Prince George's
21215, 444 cases, Baltimore/Baltimore City
21224, 428 cases, Baltimore
20785, 411 cases, Prince George's
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) May 8, 2020
Deaths have been reported in every Maryland county except Caroline, Garrett and Somerset.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
A breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|143
|(12)
|Anne Arundel
|2,290
|(105)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|2,941
|(146)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|3,763
|(162)
|15*
|Calvert
|191
|(10)
|1*
|Caroline
|107
|Carroll
|542
|(56)
|Cecil
|211
|(13)
|Charles
|716
|(51)
|3*
|Dorchester
|86
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,182
|(64)
|6*
|Garrett
|5
|Harford
|572
|(20)
|4*
|Howard
|1,138
|(26)
|1*
|Kent
|98
|(8)
|Montgomery
|6,316
|(324)
|31*
|Prince George’s
|8,901
|(323)
|16*
|Queen Anne’s
|70
|(9)
|St. Mary’s
|207
|(8)
|Somerset
|41
|Talbot
|55
|(1)
|Washington
|259
|(7)
|Wicomico
|553
|(15)
|Worcester
|98
|(2)
|1*
|Data not available
|(89)
|10*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|486
|10-19
|969
|20-29
|3,848
|(10)
|1*
|30-39
|5,376
|(17)
|2*
|40-49
|5,468
|(35)
|3*
|50-59
|5,311
|(90)
|8*
|60-69
|3,972
|(220)
|12*
|70-79
|2,666
|(356)
|15*
|80+
|2,389
|(635)
|56*
|Data not available
|(90)
|10*
|Female
|16,038
|(706)
|58*
|Male
|14,447
|(747)
|49*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|10,165
|(595)
|38*
|Asian (NH)
|631
|(48)
|3*
|White (NH)
|6,695
|(598)
|51*
|Hispanic
|6,067
|(101)
|5*
|Other (NH)
|1,107
|(17)
|Data not available
|5,820
|(94)
|10*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.