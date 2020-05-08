HONORING HEROESMaryland National Guard To Flyover Parts Of Maryland Friday Afternoon
By Stetson Miller
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland National Guard flew over parts of the state Friday in support of frontline and essential workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The flyovers, which included a formation of four A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft, began at 1:45 p.m. at Martin State Airport near Baltimore and was set to end at 3:30 p.m.

The flyover passed over a number of Maryland communities, including Baltimore, Annapolis, Frederick and Salisbury.

Last Saturday, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds held flyovers in Baltimore and Washington, D.C. to honor health care workers.

WATCH: Maryland National Guard Flyover Begins

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

