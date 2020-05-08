



The Maryland National Guard flew over parts of the state Friday in support of frontline and essential workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The flyovers, which included a formation of four A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft, began at 1:45 p.m. at Martin State Airport near Baltimore and was set to end at 3:30 p.m.

Maryland National Guard Flyover 1 5.8.20 The Maryland National Guard holds a flyover to honor frontline and essential workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Chopper 13

The flyover passed over a number of Maryland communities, including Baltimore, Annapolis, Frederick and Salisbury.

Last Saturday, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds held flyovers in Baltimore and Washington, D.C. to honor health care workers.

