Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven Baltimore recreation centers will hand out boxes of groceries on Friday, the city’s parks and recreation department said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven Baltimore recreation centers will hand out boxes of groceries on Friday, the city’s parks and recreation department said.
Beginning at noon, people will be able to pick up boxes filled with shelf-stable food while supplies last.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
The sites include:
- Bentalou —222 N. Bentalou St.
- C.C. Jackson—4910 Park Heights Ave.
- Collington Square—1409 N. Patterson Park Ave.
- Crispus Attucks—1601 W. Madison St.
- Curtis Bay—1630 Filbert St. 21226
- Edgewood/Lyndhurst—835 Allendale St.
- Greenmount—2304 Greenmount Ave.
- Harlem Park—700 N. Calhoun St.
- Northwood—1517 Winford Rd.
- Samuel F.B. Morse—424 S. Pulaski St.
- Virginia S. Baker—2601 E. Baltimore St.
The city’s other recreation center meal sites will run as normal, the department said.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.