BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County has launched a temporary program to help renters hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
In a news release, County Executive Barry Glassman announced the creation of a program that will help cover up to three months’ worth of rental expenses for people whose income is at or below 80 percent of the area’s median income due to COVID-19. For a family of four, that would be an income of $78,500 or below.
The program will be funded using federal money.
To apply, click here.
