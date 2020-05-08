BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Patient First announced Friday COVID-19 testing will be offered at two of its additional centers in Maryland.
Appointments for COVID-19 testing are now available in Owings Mills and Odenton. The locations are along Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills, and Annapolis Road in Odenton.
The Patient First centers in Perry Hall, Rockville and Waldorf also offer COVID-19 testing.
All Patient First Medical Centers — including the designated testing centers — remain open on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for patients who have an urgent need for medical or injury care.
Appointments for testing are made by calling a designated testing center. Patients will be asked about symptoms and risk factors to determine whether they meet screening criteria.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.