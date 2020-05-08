BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the wide field of candidates running to be the next mayor of Baltimore, there are political veterans, newcomers and current officeholders.

In September, newly-elected City Council President Brandon Scott announced his candidacy.

Scott grew up in a family environment in Baltimore’s Park Heights during some of the worst periods in the city’s history.

“We were clueless to the fact that we were living in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in one of the most dangerous cities in the country,” Scott said in a campaign ad. “Because they showed us we did not have settle for that.”

Scott was first elected a Baltimore City Councilman at the age of 27. He was later elected President of Baltimore City Council in May 2019 after Jack Young replaced former Mayor Catherine Pugh in the wake of her book deal scandal.

Now, one year later, Scott is running for mayor. He has dismissed concerns that he’s moving too fast.

“No one told Martin O’Malley when he was 36 that he had to wait,” Scott told WJZ. “And I have more experience. No one told Baltimore County Executive [Johnny] Olszewski that he had to wait. No one told Senate President Ferguson that he had to wait.”

Scott is recognized for his work in public safety, neighborhood revitalization and public education.

“How different would this world be if they had fully invested in schools when I was in middle school,” Scott said. “How many more of my friends would be alive, how many more would not be in jail, how many would not be addicted to drugs? That’s the lens of the way I see the world, as a young man who saw his first shooting before his 10th birthday.”

Scott said he believes it is his generation’s time to “take the mantle, take the baton and take it across the finish line.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Elections is mailing ballots to voters this year. Look for your ballot in the mail starting next week.

There is a detailed instruction video for filling it out on the Maryland Board of Elections website.