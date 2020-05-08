ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced at a press conference Wednesday that certain “low risk” outdoor activities could resume ahead of the initial steps to reopen the state.
The moment Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement, Marylanders started making their plans to get out.
As of Thursday, May 7, Marylanders are now able to golf, play tennis, go boating, fishing and camping and participate in other outdoor activities.
The state also reopened Department of Natural Resources parks and beaches. State-owned playgrounds will also reopened. Local governments can have the flexibility to take similar actions at their discretion.
The stay at home order, however, is still active. Gov. Hogan said people would still need to continue to social distance and wear masks when it makes sense.
Below Is A List Of Some Activities You CAN Participate In:
- Ocean City, Maryland will reopen its beaches Saturday. Mayor Rick Meehan said earlier this week police are not going to be checking the driver’s licenses of out-of-town visitors and does not believe opening the beaches and boardwalk violates the governor’s stay at home order. Visitors will still have to practice social distancing and wear a mask when necessary.
- Baltimore Mayor Jack Young announced he would relax some restrictions around the city in line with Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcement Wednesday. The mayor said some activities would be allowed against at Liberty, Loch Raven and Prettyboy reservoirs beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 9.
- Marylanders are now able to play golf. WJZ was at Pine Ridge Golf Course in Baltimore City on Thursday, the day after Gov. Hogan lifted the restrictions on “low risk” outdoor activities. After weeks away from the greens, some golf fanatics are rusty.
- Horseback riding, hunting and trapping is also allowed.
Below Is A List Of Some EXCEPTIONS To The Activities
- Fishing is allowed including catch-and-release, however; if they are fishing on a boat- the same rules as boating apply and they must be with immediate family members or people they live with. When fishing from onshore or at a pier, social distancing must be followed. DNR fishing piers are set to reopen immediately. Fishing tournaments are still prohibited.
- The same 10 people or less rules apply to horseback riding, hunting and trapping.
- At beaches, chairs, blankets and picnics are still prohibited.
- Boats must stay at least 10 feet away from each other and are prohibited from rafting up, beaching or having “rendevous events” and boat races are still prohibited. No more than 10 people can be on a boat at one time, including the captain and the crews.
- Marinas can reopen to recreational boaters and pump-out stations and boats can resume operations, but must adhere to Maryland Department of Commerce and Health guidelines.
- Campers must be with immediate family members or people they live with, and no parties or reservations will be allowed for more than 10 people for any one site.
- Cabin rentals cannot be reserved at this time, but the Department of Natural Resources will begin to consider protocols for accepting reservations again in the near future.
“As long as Marylanders continue to take personal responsibility, continue to practice social distancing and continue to follow the guidance from public health officials,” Hogan said the numbers will continue to decrease and the state will get closer to reopening.
