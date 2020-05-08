ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested a suspect who they believe is connected to a murder that happened outside of a McDonald’s in Essex.

The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Anton Hosea Elsezy Jr.

He was captured by the US Marshals Task Force in North Carolina on Tuesday and faces extradition.

Police were called to a McDonald’s in the 200 block of Back River Neck Road just before 6 p.m. on December 4, 2019, for a report of a shooting.

Responding officers found 18-year-old Tyron Deandre Davis suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he later died.

Detectives found that Davis and another man approached a group of people who were standing outside of the McDonald’s.

Davis briefly spoke with them before walking away. Police said as Davis walked away, Elsezy pulled out a gun and shot him.

Elsezy is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony.