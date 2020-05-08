Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting in Baltimore on Friday afternoon.
Police were called to the 400 block of Laurens Street just before 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Central District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.