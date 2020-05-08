BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials have released video and identified the two officers involved in a police-involved shooting in northeast Baltimore last month.
The officers are Officer Alexia Davis and Officer Lamall Wilson.
Officer Davis has been a member of the Baltimore Police Department since April 2018; Officer Wilson joined the department in November 2016.
Police were in the 3900 block of Erdman Avenue on April 25 when they reportedly saw two people, one of whom was holding what appeared to be a handgun, who were about to engage in a fight.
As a result, the two officers engaged with the suspect. At least one fired their gun, striking the suspect in the left forearm.
The suspect dropped the weapon and ran into a nearby home. The 16-year-old suspect was treated at a local hospital and taken to the Juvenile Booking and Intake Facility. He was charged with possession of a BB gun.
The firearm was recovered at the scene and was determined to be a BB gun.
The Special Investigation Response Team (S.I.R.T.) continues to investigate this incident and the department has activated its Body Worn Camera policy.