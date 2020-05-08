WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Representative Andy Harris announced this week emergency COVID-19 testing grants for three health centers serving the Eastern Shore.
Rep. Harris announced the award of $218,217 in federal grants from the Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration.
The health centers will use the awards to address screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and boost TeleHealth capacity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following three health centers were awarded the funding:
- West Cecil Health Center, Inc – $61,393
- Choptank Community Health System, Inc. – $76,330
- Three Lower Counties Community Services, Inc. – $80,494
Congressman Harris issued the following statement in a news release:
“As a physician and Member of Congress, I voted in favor of the Phase I Coronavirus emergency response bill, and I am pleased to see these funds support our local health centers on the Eastern Shore. These federal grants provide our local communities with immediate and flexible funding to address urgent needs. I will continue to work to ensure that the federal government’s response to this virus is effective, efficient, and targeted to provide real assistance where and when it is most needed.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.