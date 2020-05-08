BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people are dead after two shootings late Thursday in East Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 2500 block of E. Biddle Street around 10:44 p.m. Thursday after a Shot Spotter alert. There, officers found 28-year-old Shawanna Spann of the 6500 block of Parnell Avenue suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Then around 11:58 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Aiken Street for a shooting.
There they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive. He was taken to Johns Hopkins where he too was pronounced dead a short time later.
Anyone with information about either fatal shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.