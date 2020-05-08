Hi Everyone!
We know the day will be wet. We know tomorrow will be chilly and windy. We know Sunday will be milder and sunny. So enough about the weather. This blog is for you Moms! Just a big thanks for making us men Dads and giving life to every civilization in history. That is a legit IMPACT!
The strength and courage a mother shows even transcends to guys who have had to, for one reason or another, take on a single-parent role. Who is the role model? Their Mother.
I hope y’all have the best day possible under the circumstances. And rest assured once the dust settles, and we get back to a normal life, it is your steady hand during isolation that most likely kept the ship on course. Just like the Sun, and the Stars, it is an undeniable fact. So cheers, and CHEERS to you.
MB!