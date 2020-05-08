NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — The shooting range at Elk Neck State Forest reopened Thursday after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan lifted some coronavirus restrictions across the state.
But there will be some changes to ensure everyone’s safety.
To continue social distancing, every other shooting lane is closed. The shooting range is also limiting its capacity to six people in the rifle range and six in the pistol range. The maximum total occupancy for each range will be 10. Two people will be allowed at the skeet stations at a time.
They are also creating a designated waiting area with six-feet apart positions. If the waiting area is full people must wait in their cars.
Groups must be 10 or less and you must have a valid daily permit to use the ranges.
There will also be a one-hour time limit per shooter.
Yearly permits will not be available at the state forest until the COVID-19 state of emergency is lifted, however, you can purchase them through COMPASS or any sport retail license agent.