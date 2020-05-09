BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man was shot in the leg overnight in Baltimore during the city’s latest ceasefire weekend, police said.
The shooting happened around 12:25 a.m. in the 600 block of North Gilmore Street. When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.
He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
Saturday marks the third anniversary of the creation of the Baltimore Ceasefire Weekend movement, an effort to reduce gun violence in the city.
Organizers still plan to mark the occasion despite the coronavirus pandemic. A Facebook Live event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.
READ MORE: Baltimore’s Ceasefire Weekends Dramatically Reduce Gun Violence, Study Finds
A study released earlier this year found the ceasefire weekends saw gun violence drop by 50 percent with no spike in murders once the three-day periods ended.
The study credited the effort with helping to reduce violence but did not look into other possible causal factors.