



Some restrictions at Baltimore reservoirs were lifted Saturday.

Mayor Jack Young announced Friday that some activities would be allowed again at Liberty, Loch Raven and Prettyboy reservoirs beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Coronavirus Latest: Some Activities Allowed Again At Liberty, Loch Raven and Prettyboy Reservoirs

Hiking, biking, kayaking, fishing from the bank, fishing, boating and horseback riding are now allowed on the properties of the reservoirs.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Fishing from both platforms will remain closed and Loch Raven Drive will continue to be restricted to pedestrians only.

Boating and fishing registration and permitting must be current.

It was a welcome change for many after weeks of restrictions that were put into place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“I just came out here to take a couple pictures before I go to work I’m it’s just nice to be back out,” Collin Williamson, of Baltimore County, told WJZ.

Tyrone Jones, of Baltimore City, took some time to escape the city.

“With everybody feeling like they’re so closed in and they don’t have a way to get out, a place like this is nice. Empty, quiet, no real city noise will help you escape,” Jones said.

Officials said people still need to maintain social distance and cover your face with a mask when possible.

“While residents are now able to do more physical activities outdoors, our social distancing guidelines and face cloth covering guidance remains in place,” Baltimore City Commissioner of Health Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said.

The city and state remain under a stay at home order and state of emergency due to the coronavirus.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.