BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BARCS said Friday it wants to remind people of its temporary modifications to the pet adoption process that have been put into place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BARCS is open to the public by appointment only for adoption and emergency intake. You can make an appointment by emailing info@barcs.org or calling 410-396-4695.
Appointments are required for all visitors, including adoptions, surrenders, volunteers and fosters.
BARCS also said there is virtual adoptions for animals in foster homes.
Those interested in adopting are asked to fill out an adoption application prior to the appointment. The application can be found online and emailed to info@barcs.org.
If you are unable to complete the form online, you should bring a printed copy to the appointment.
For information about adoption, surrendering or our modified programs under the COVID-19 quarantine, you can visit www.barcs.org/covid-19.
