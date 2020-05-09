CLARKSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Chance the Rapper launched the “Twilight Awards,” an award show to thank and recognize teachers across the country for their hard work and dedication.
Through three live broadcasts on Instagram, Chance surprised teachers with supplies, donations and more on behalf of Box Tops for Education.
Chance The Rapper To Surprise A Montgomery County Teacher With Award On Instagram Live Friday, Donating $300K To Teachers, Schools
One of the award recipients, Michael Doggett, is a teacher at Hallie Wells Middle School in Clarksburg!
Dogget is known for inspiring his students through the use of hip-hop music.
“This is such an honor,” Doggett said during the Instagram Live. “There are so many teachers doing so many amazing things. I’m just so honored and so privileged to be here, man. So thank you.”
As part of the reward, Mr. Doggett will receive $15,000. Half of the money will go toward Hallie Wells Middle School.