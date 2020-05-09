TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Towson Communities Alliance announced Saturday that it has canceled the annual Fourth of July fireworks display due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Towson Communities Alliance issued the following statement in a news release:
“It is with great regret but also with commitment to public health and safety, that the Towson Communities Alliance announces the cancelation of the annual fireworks display originally scheduled for Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 9 p.m.”
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
They said the executive board met recently and, after reviewing possible courses of action, came to the conclusion to cancel the fireworks display this year.
The Towson Communities Alliance said it is actively raising funds for next year’s fireworks display.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.