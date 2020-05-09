ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus in Maryland has dropped slightly for another day, state officials said Saturday morning.
Maryland is reporting 31,534 cases of coronavirus as of Saturday, 1,049 more than the day before. The number of people hospitalized decreased from 1,674 Friday to 1,665 Saturday.
Fifty-seven new deaths have been reported, bringing the state’s total to 1,510.
The five ZIP codes with the most cases are all in Prince Geroge’s and Montgomery counties.
**UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 31,534 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland.
We have added 1,049 cases since yesterday.
Negative tests: 124,494
Number of deaths: 1,510
Number of probable deaths: 104
Released from isolation: 2,159https://t.co/1RfN0kvM21
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) May 9, 2020
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
On Friday, Maryland topped 30,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the first time. The state reported 1,674 hospitalizations, 571 of whom were in intensive care.
There were also 1,453 deaths reported as of Friday and another 107 probable deaths from the virus.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers by county (probable deaths listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|144
|(12)
|Anne Arundel
|2,372
|(108)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|3,208
|(154)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|3,737
|(169)
|16*
|Calvert
|202
|(10)
|1*
|Caroline
|110
|Carroll
|551
|(58)
|Cecil
|219
|(13)
|Charles
|729
|(52)
|1*
|Dorchester
|91
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,213
|(66)
|6*
|Garrett
|6
|Harford
|589
|(21)
|4*
|Howard
|1,170
|(28)
|1*
|Kent
|102
|(10)
|Montgomery
|6,555
|(336)
|33*
|Prince George’s
|9,205
|(333)
|16*
|Queen Anne’s
|72
|(9)
|St. Mary’s
|234
|(8)
|Somerset
|42
|Talbot
|58
|(1)
|Washington
|265
|(8)
|Wicomico
|558
|(15)
|Worcester
|102
|(3)
|1*
|Data not available
|(94)
|7*
Here’s how the cases break down by age and gender:
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|516
|10-19
|1,015
|20-29
|3,993
|(10)
|1*
|30-39
|5,575
|(19)
|2*
|40-49
|5,675
|(37)
|3*
|50-59
|5,464
|(98)
|8*
|60-69
|4,077
|(230)
|11*
|70-79
|2,738
|(363)
|15*
|80+
|2,481
|(657)
|57*
|Data not available
|(96)
|7*
|Female
|16,560
|(739)
|57*
|Male
|14,974
|(771)
|47*
And here’s how they break down by race and ethnicity:
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|10,337
|(611)
|38*
|Asian (NH)
|647
|(49)
|4*
|White (NH)
|6,796
|(622)
|50*
|Hispanic
|6,337
|(107)
|5*
|Other (NH)
|1,151
|(21)
|Data not available
|6,266
|(100)
|7*
Note: Officials initially reported Friday’s number of cases as Saturday’s. This story has been updated with the correct numbers.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.