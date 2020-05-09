



The number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus in Maryland has dropped slightly for another day, state officials said Saturday morning.

Maryland is reporting 31,534 cases of coronavirus as of Saturday, 1,049 more than the day before. The number of people hospitalized decreased from 1,674 Friday to 1,665 Saturday.

Fifty-seven new deaths have been reported, bringing the state’s total to 1,510.

The five ZIP codes with the most cases are all in Prince Geroge’s and Montgomery counties.

**UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 31,534 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. We have added 1,049 cases since yesterday. Negative tests: 124,494

Number of deaths: 1,510

Number of probable deaths: 104

Released from isolation: 2,159https://t.co/1RfN0kvM21 — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) May 9, 2020

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

On Friday, Maryland topped 30,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the first time. The state reported 1,674 hospitalizations, 571 of whom were in intensive care.

There were also 1,453 deaths reported as of Friday and another 107 probable deaths from the virus.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers by county (probable deaths listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 144 (12) Anne Arundel 2,372 (108) 9* Baltimore City 3,208 (154) 9* Baltimore County 3,737 (169) 16* Calvert 202 (10) 1* Caroline 110 Carroll 551 (58) Cecil 219 (13) Charles 729 (52) 1* Dorchester 91 (2) Frederick 1,213 (66) 6* Garrett 6 Harford 589 (21) 4* Howard 1,170 (28) 1* Kent 102 (10) Montgomery 6,555 (336) 33* Prince George’s 9,205 (333) 16* Queen Anne’s 72 (9) St. Mary’s 234 (8) Somerset 42 Talbot 58 (1) Washington 265 (8) Wicomico 558 (15) Worcester 102 (3) 1* Data not available (94) 7*

Here’s how the cases break down by age and gender:

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 516 10-19 1,015 20-29 3,993 (10) 1* 30-39 5,575 (19) 2* 40-49 5,675 (37) 3* 50-59 5,464 (98) 8* 60-69 4,077 (230) 11* 70-79 2,738 (363) 15* 80+ 2,481 (657) 57* Data not available (96) 7* Female 16,560 (739) 57* Male 14,974 (771) 47*

And here’s how they break down by race and ethnicity:

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 10,337 (611) 38* Asian (NH) 647 (49) 4* White (NH) 6,796 (622) 50* Hispanic 6,337 (107) 5* Other (NH) 1,151 (21) Data not available 6,266 (100) 7*

Note: Officials initially reported Friday’s number of cases as Saturday’s. This story has been updated with the correct numbers.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.