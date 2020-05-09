Coronavirus In MDHospitalizations Flat; Cases Top 31,000
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    12:00 PMHope in the Wild
    12:30 PMBest Friends Furever with Kel Mitchell
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus in Maryland has dropped slightly for another day, state officials said Saturday morning.

Maryland is reporting 31,534 cases of coronavirus as of Saturday, 1,049 more than the day before. The number of people hospitalized decreased from 1,674 Friday to 1,665 Saturday.

Fifty-seven new deaths have been reported, bringing the state’s total to 1,510.

The five ZIP codes with the most cases are all in Prince Geroge’s and Montgomery counties.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

On Friday, Maryland topped 30,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the first time. The state reported 1,674 hospitalizations, 571 of whom were in intensive care.

There were also 1,453 deaths reported as of Friday and another 107 probable deaths from the virus.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers by county (probable deaths listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 144 (12)
Anne Arundel 2,372 (108) 9*
Baltimore City 3,208 (154) 9*
Baltimore County 3,737 (169) 16*
Calvert 202 (10) 1*
Caroline 110
Carroll 551 (58)
Cecil 219 (13)
Charles 729 (52) 1*
Dorchester 91 (2)
Frederick 1,213 (66) 6*
Garrett 6
Harford 589 (21) 4*
Howard 1,170 (28) 1*
Kent 102 (10)
Montgomery 6,555 (336) 33*
Prince George’s 9,205 (333) 16*
Queen Anne’s 72 (9)
St. Mary’s 234 (8)
Somerset 42
Talbot 58 (1)
Washington 265 (8)
Wicomico 558 (15)
Worcester 102 (3) 1*
Data not available (94) 7*

Here’s how the cases break down by age and gender:

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 516
10-19 1,015
20-29 3,993 (10) 1*
30-39 5,575 (19) 2*
40-49 5,675 (37) 3*
50-59 5,464 (98) 8*
60-69 4,077 (230) 11*
70-79 2,738 (363) 15*
80+ 2,481 (657) 57*
Data not available (96) 7*
Female 16,560 (739) 57*
Male 14,974 (771) 47*

And here’s how they break down by race and ethnicity:

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 10,337 (611) 38*
Asian (NH) 647 (49) 4*
White (NH) 6,796 (622) 50*
Hispanic 6,337 (107) 5*
Other (NH) 1,151 (21)
Data not available 6,266 (100) 7*

Note: Officials initially reported Friday’s number of cases as Saturday’s. This story has been updated with the correct numbers.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply