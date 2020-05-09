Coronavirus In MDHospitalizations Flat; Cases Top 31,000
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — After being closed for around a month and a half due to the coronavirus pandemic, the beaches and boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland opened Saturday to little fanfare.

A few dozen vehicles were parked at the Ocean City Inlet lot Saturday afternoon as temperatures hovered in the upper 40s.

Highways between the town and Baltimore remained lightly to moderately traveled, with the Maryland Department of Transportation showing no major backups on Route 50, including the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, on Saturday morning and into the afternoon.

Despite the beaches being open, Maryland’s stay-at-home order remains in effect. Hotels in Ocean City remain open only for essential workers and many businesses still have their doors shut.

Those who do visit the beach will find signs encouraging them to practice social distancing.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

