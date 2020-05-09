



After being closed for around a month and a half due to the coronavirus pandemic, the beaches and boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland opened Saturday to little fanfare.

A few dozen vehicles were parked at the Ocean City Inlet lot Saturday afternoon as temperatures hovered in the upper 40s.

A look at the Ocean City Inlet now that the parking lot and beach are open on this chilly Saturday @wjz pic.twitter.com/3IgaiALYrD — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 9, 2020

Highways between the town and Baltimore remained lightly to moderately traveled, with the Maryland Department of Transportation showing no major backups on Route 50, including the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, on Saturday morning and into the afternoon.

A look at the Ocean City boardwalk @wjz pic.twitter.com/V4FUkRRZDo — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 9, 2020

Despite the beaches being open, Maryland’s stay-at-home order remains in effect. Hotels in Ocean City remain open only for essential workers and many businesses still have their doors shut.

Those who do visit the beach will find signs encouraging them to practice social distancing.

Messages have been placed at the entrances to the boardwalk in Ocean City reminding people to social distance. @wjz pic.twitter.com/mVFUd7UgvB — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 9, 2020

