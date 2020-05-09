Coronavirus In MDHospitalizations Flat; Cases Top 31,000
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police In Baltimore County helped track an emu that escaped from a farm and wandered into a business district in Randallstown on Saturday.

Officers got a call around 9:45 a.m. that an emu was walking through peoples’ yards in the 3300 block of Ben Valley Road. They went to Lynn’s Farm and Nature Center and learned that the bird had escaped from there, police said.

The officers kept an eye on the emu until the farm staff were able to get it under control in the 8600 block of Liberty Road, police said.

Due to the stress of the ordeal, the bird later died.

