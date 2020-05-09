Coronavirus In MD
Hospitalizations Flat; Cases Top 31,000
Bills Strengthening Hate Crime Statute, Increasing Penalty For Strangulation To Become Law Without Hogan's Signature
Bills that will strengthen Maryland's hate crime statute and make strangulation a felony will become law without Gov. Larry Hogan's signature.
Coronavirus In Maryland: Hospitalizations Flat, More Than 31K Cases Reported
Maryland is reporting 31,534 cases of coronavirus as of Saturday, 1,049 more than the day before. The number of people hospitalized decreased from 1,674 Friday to 1,665 Saturday.
Featured Sports
Maryland To Recognize 100th Anniversary Of The Negro Leagues
The museum is home to incredible collectables, featuring the stars of the league, and information about the crucial role it played in sports and American history.
Capitals Cut Ties With Leipsic After Disparaging Comments
The Washington Capitals on Friday placed Brendan Leipsic on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract after he made disparaging comments about women and teammates in a private social media chat.
Woods-Manning, Mickelson-Brady Champions For Charity Details Announced
Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning all set for The Match: Champions for Charity to raise money for COVID-19 relief.
Ravens 2020 Schedule Released, Team To Open Season Against Browns
It's official. The Baltimore Ravens now know their opponents for the upcoming 2020 NFL regular season.
Marty Bass Has Your Updated Forecast
Marty Bass Has Your Updated Forecast
3 hours ago
Chelsea Ingram Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
Chelsea Ingram Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
13 hours ago
Weather Stories
Maryland Weather: Another Round Of Freeze Warnings For Parts Of State Early Sunday Morning
Maryland is set to see its second chilly night in a row, prompting another round of freeze warnings and other advisories for overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.
Maryland Weathers: Areas West Of Baltimore Under Freeze Watches, Warnings
Areas west of Baltimore, including parts of Carroll, Frederick and Howard counties, are under a freeze warning for the early morning hours of Saturday morning.
Latest Headlines
Maryland National Guard Holds Flyover To Support Frontline, Essential Workers
The Maryland National Guard flew over parts of the state Friday in support of frontline and essential workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It's All Fun And Games Until The Dogs Start Barking: A Look At Some Of The Outtakes From Zoom Interviews With Maryland Sports Figures
WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano shares some of his favorite "outtakes" that have come up during interviews with athletes and coaches.
'Spice Up' Your Zoom Calls With Old Bay Backgrounds From McCormick
If you're looking to spice up your next Zoom meeting, you're in luck.
3 Top Options For Cheap Mexican Food In Baltimore
In search of a new favorite Mexican spot?
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Honor Healthcare Workers And First Responders With Formation Flights Over Baltimore
Chopper 13 was in the sky as the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds made their way through the area Saturday to honor essential employees working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 Top Spots For Salads In Baltimore
Baltimore-area buyers tend to spend more in May at restaurants than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of small business software for online reviews management.
Coronavirus Latest: Amtrak Acela Service To Return In June With Modified Schedule
Amtrak's Acela service will start back up on June 1 after it was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bay Bridge Moves To Cashless E-ZPass Tolling Next Week
Starting next week, it will be all cashless E-ZPass tolling on the Bay Bridge.
WJZ's Annual Black History Oratory Competition 2020
WJZ’s Annual Black History Oratory Competition begins on January 1, 2020 and is open to all Maryland high school students in grades 9-12.
How To Register For A Mammogram If You Missed The Mammothon
One in eight women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime, but mammograms can find cancer early, when it is most treatable.
It’s Academic: May 9, 2020
May 9, 2020 at 11:37 am
Filed Under:
It's Academic
Wilde Lake High School: 370
Loyola Blakefield: 450
Gilman School: 470
