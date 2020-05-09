WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Eighteen Maryland community health centers will share nearly $7 million in funding to help them cover the costs of buying coronavirus tests and expanding testing capacity, the state’s congressional delegation said Friday.
The $6,975,492 in funding comes from the federal Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.
The state also got $15.6 million as part of the CARES Act to help expand testing at the health centers.
The latest awards include:
|
Grantee Name
|
City/County
|
Award Amount
|
Baltimore Medical System, Inc.
|
Baltimore City
|
$929,779
|
Chase Brexton Health Services, Inc.
|
Baltimore City
|
$699,529
|
Choptank Community Health System, Inc.
|
Denton/Caroline County
|
$547,054
|
The Community Clinic, Inc.
|
Silver Spring/Montgomery County
|
$600,004
|
Elaine Ellis Center of Health, Inc.
|
Washington
|
$165,424
|
Family Health Centers of Baltimore, Inc.
|
Baltimore City
|
$178,054
|
City of Frederick
|
Frederick/Frederick
|
$152,014
|
Greater Baden Medical Services, Inc.
|
Brandywine/Prince George’s County
|
$376,384
|
Health Care for the Homeless, Inc.
|
Baltimore City
|
$238,969
|
Mobile Medical Care, Inc.
|
Bethesda/Montgomery County
|
$167,104
|
Owensville Primary Care, Inc.
|
West River/Anne Arundel
|
$188,014
|
Park West Health Systems Incorporated
|
Baltimore City
|
$204,274
|
Three Lower Counties Community Services, Inc.
|
Salisbury/Wicomico County
|
$856,324
|
Total Health Care, Inc.
|
Baltimore City
|
$611,314
|
Tri-State Community Health Center
|
Hancock/Washington
|
$381,619
|
Walnut Street Community Health Center, Inc.
|
Hagerstown/Washington County
|
$227,389
|
West Cecil Health Center, Inc.
|
Conowingo/Cecil County
|
$236,569
|
Western Maryland Health Care Corporation
|
Oakland/Garrett County
|
$215,674
