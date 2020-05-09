Coronavirus In MDHospitalizations Flat; Cases Top 31,000
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Eighteen Maryland community health centers will share nearly $7 million in funding to help them cover the costs of buying coronavirus tests and expanding testing capacity, the state’s congressional delegation said Friday.

The $6,975,492 in funding comes from the federal Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The state also got $15.6 million as part of the CARES Act to help expand testing at the health centers.

The latest awards include:

Grantee Name

City/County

Award Amount

Baltimore Medical System, Inc.

Baltimore City

$929,779

Chase Brexton Health Services, Inc.

Baltimore City

$699,529

Choptank Community Health System, Inc.

Denton/Caroline County

$547,054

The Community Clinic, Inc.

Silver Spring/Montgomery County

$600,004

Elaine Ellis Center of Health, Inc.

Washington

$165,424

Family Health Centers of Baltimore, Inc.

Baltimore City

$178,054

City of Frederick

Frederick/Frederick

$152,014

Greater Baden Medical Services, Inc.

Brandywine/Prince George’s County

$376,384

Health Care for the Homeless, Inc.

Baltimore City

$238,969

Mobile Medical Care, Inc.

Bethesda/Montgomery County

$167,104

Owensville Primary Care, Inc.

West River/Anne Arundel

$188,014

Park West Health Systems Incorporated

Baltimore City

$204,274

Three Lower Counties Community Services, Inc.

Salisbury/Wicomico County

$856,324

Total Health Care, Inc.

Baltimore City

$611,314

Tri-State Community Health Center

Hancock/Washington

$381,619

Walnut Street Community Health Center, Inc.

Hagerstown/Washington County

$227,389

West Cecil Health Center, Inc.

Conowingo/Cecil County

$236,569

Western Maryland Health Care Corporation

Oakland/Garrett County

$215,674

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

