BEAR, Del. (AP) — A married couple from Maryland ages 85 and 86 were the victims of a deadly shooting at a veterans cemetery in Delaware.

Delaware State Police on Friday night identified the victims of the shooting as an 86-year-old man and 85-year-old woman from Elkton, Maryland.

The two were at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear on Friday morning when they were shot and killed. Their names have not yet been released.

A suspect engaged in a shootout with police around noon Friday. He was found dead from a gunshot wound a few hours later in a wooded area where the shootout took place. The suspect was identified only as a 29-year-old man from Middletown, Delaware. It was not immediately clear whether the suspect shot himself or was hit by police in the earlier exchange of gunfire, police said.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The state-owned cemetery is overseen by the Office of Veterans Services, a division of the Delaware Department of State.

  1. King Julian says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:10 pm

    bad reporting. was the couple shot by the gunman, wait til you get more details when you write a story.

