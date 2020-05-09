Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland SPCA announced Saturday it is participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty The Shelters” program.
The Maryland SPCA said it is doing the adoption process virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Maryland SPCA also said, with the support of the Bissell Pet Foundation, adopters can bring home a furry friend for just a $25 fee. Other fees, however, may still apply.
Here’s how the process works:
- Find a pet and apply online
- Complete a phone interview and virtual meet and greet
- Finalize the adoption digitally
You can visit the Maryland SPCA’s website to get the process started!
Oscar, Jango, Shade & Shadow, and many more are waiting!
