BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is set to see its second chilly night in a row, prompting another round of freeze warnings and other advisories for overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for all or parts of Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Harford, Howard and Montgomery counties from midnight to 10 a.m. Sunday.

Temperatures in those areas could drop to as low as 29 degrees.

Baltimore City and all or parts of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford and Prince George’s counties are under a frost advisory for the same period. Temperatures there are expected to stay right around freezing.

The cold won’t last for long, though; by Friday, we could be seeing high temperatures approaching 80 degrees.

