BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are missing out on time with family, friends and some special events, like birthday parties and weddings.

Police in Prince George’s County, however, wanted to make sure a boy from Bowie had a special 7th birthday.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski and command staff took part in a surprise birthday parade for Mauricio.

Police cars and motorcycles drove by Mauricio’s home. Officers even dropped off a birthday cake and presents.

They said they hoped it was a memorable day for Mauricio.

