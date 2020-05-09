BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are missing out on time with family, friends and some special events, like birthday parties and weddings.
Police in Prince George’s County, however, wanted to make sure a boy from Bowie had a special 7th birthday.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski and command staff took part in a surprise birthday parade for Mauricio.
Happy Birthday, Mauricio! A group of officers, Chief Stawinski and command staff took part in a surprise birthday parade for the 7-year-old in Bowie on Saturday. We hope you had a great time and enjoyed your presents & cake! pic.twitter.com/Gphaz9UqBd
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 9, 2020
Police cars and motorcycles drove by Mauricio’s home. Officers even dropped off a birthday cake and presents.
They said they hoped it was a memorable day for Mauricio.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.