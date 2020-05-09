ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A man is in custody after he crashed into a state trooper’s squad car while fleeing a traffic stop near Annapolis Saturday afternoon, police said.
Maryland State Police spokesperson Elena Russo said the trooper tried to stop a white Toyota Camry on Ritchie Highway near Route 50 shortly before 1 p.m.
The driver sped away but was later found on a dead-end road, police said. When the trooper saw him, the driver accelerated and crashed into the trooper’s vehicle.
The crash caused the Camry’s front bumper and license plate to fall off, which police used to track the man to a home in Severna Park where he was arrested.
The trooper was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center with unspecified injuries, Russo said. The name of the driver has not been released.