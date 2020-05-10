Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Makeup company Becca Cosmetics is recalling a number of concealer products because mold was found in the sponge-tip applicator of some products.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports all shades of Becca’s “Light Shifter Brightening Concealer” are part of the recall.
The mold can cause temporary skin or eye allergy and irritation, but so far there have been no reports of that happening, the FDA said.
The affected items were sold nationwide and include:
|Product Name
|Batch
|Size
|Product Description
|UPC
|Becca Cosmetics
Light Shifter Brightening Concealer
|0030A,
9308A,
0052A,
0052C,
9291A,
9309A,
0036A,
0037A,
0038A,
0038B,
0041A,
9289A,
0062A,
0062B,
0062C,
9283A,
9284A,
9287A,
9288A
|3.2 mL (only size available)
|Concealer wand with silver overlay, and a white secondary carton
|9331137030037
9331137030044
9331137030051
9331137030068
9331137030075
9331137030099
9331137030082
9331137030105
Anyone who bought the concealers should return them to the store at which they bought them for a refund.