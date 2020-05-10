ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of coronavirus cases in Maryland continues to increase, but the number of hospitalizations remains steady.
As of Sunday morning, the state reported 32,587 cases of COVID-19 and 1,640 current hospitalizations. The overall number is up 1,053 cases from Saturday but the number of hospitalizations decreased by 25.
The latest numbers also show 127,344 people have tested negative for COVID-19 and 2,293 who were sick have been released from isolation.
In total, 1,538 Marylanders have died from the virus, up 28 from Saturday. More than half of the deaths — 792 — have been residents at nursing homes. Another 11 nursing home staff members have also died from the coronavirus.
On Saturday, the state reported 31,534 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,510 total deaths. The number of hospitalizations decreased from 1,674 Friday to 1,665 Saturday.
Here’s a breakdown of cases by county (asterisks are for probable deaths)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|146
|(12)
|Anne Arundel
|2,463
|(112)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|3,317
|(160)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|3,862
|(175)
|16*
|Calvert
|206
|(10)
|1*
|Caroline
|133
|Carroll
|560
|(58)
|Cecil
|242
|(13)
|Charles
|748
|(53)
|1*
|Dorchester
|95
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,251
|(68)
|6*
|Garrett
|6
|Harford
|605
|(21)
|4*
|Howard
|1,205
|(28)
|1*
|Kent
|113
|(13)
|Montgomery
|6,762
|(348)
|34*
|Prince George’s
|9,496
|(337)
|16*
|Queen Anne’s
|80
|(9)
|St. Mary’s
|241
|(8)
|Somerset
|43
|Talbot
|60
|(1)
|Washington
|276
|(9)
|Wicomico
|571
|(15)
|Worcester
|106
|(3)
|1*
|Data not available
|(83)
|8*
Here’s how the cases break down by age and gender:
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|546
|10-19
|1,078
|20-29
|4,160
|(10)
|1*
|30-39
|5,777
|(19)
|2*
|40-49
|5,840
|(38)
|3*
|50-59
|5,609
|(100)
|8*
|60-69
|4,189
|(238)
|11*
|70-79
|2,801
|(378)
|15*
|80+
|2,587
|(669)
|58*
|Data not available
|(86)
|8*
|Female
|17,101
|(748)
|58*
|Male
|15,486
|(790)
|48*
Here’s how the cases break down by race and ethnicity:
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|10,623
|(631)
|38*
|Asian (NH)
|664
|(51)
|4*
|White (NH)
|7,018
|(637)
|51*
|Hispanic
|6,686
|(109)
|5*
|Other (NH)
|1,187
|(22)
|Data not available
|6,409
|(88)
|8*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
