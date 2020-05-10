



The number of coronavirus cases in Maryland continues to increase, but the number of hospitalizations remains steady.

As of Sunday morning, the state reported 32,587 cases of COVID-19 and 1,640 current hospitalizations. The overall number is up 1,053 cases from Saturday but the number of hospitalizations decreased by 25.

UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 32,587 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. We have added 1,053 cases since yesterday. Negative tests: 127,344

Number of deaths: 1,538

Number of probable deaths: 106

Released from isolation: 2,293https://t.co/1RfN0kvM21 — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) May 10, 2020

The latest numbers also show 127,344 people have tested negative for COVID-19 and 2,293 who were sick have been released from isolation.

In total, 1,538 Marylanders have died from the virus, up 28 from Saturday. More than half of the deaths — 792 — have been residents at nursing homes. Another 11 nursing home staff members have also died from the coronavirus.

On Saturday, the state reported 31,534 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,510 total deaths. The number of hospitalizations decreased from 1,674 Friday to 1,665 Saturday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of cases by county (asterisks are for probable deaths)

County Cases Deaths Allegany 146 (12) Anne Arundel 2,463 (112) 9* Baltimore City 3,317 (160) 9* Baltimore County 3,862 (175) 16* Calvert 206 (10) 1* Caroline 133 Carroll 560 (58) Cecil 242 (13) Charles 748 (53) 1* Dorchester 95 (2) Frederick 1,251 (68) 6* Garrett 6 Harford 605 (21) 4* Howard 1,205 (28) 1* Kent 113 (13) Montgomery 6,762 (348) 34* Prince George’s 9,496 (337) 16* Queen Anne’s 80 (9) St. Mary’s 241 (8) Somerset 43 Talbot 60 (1) Washington 276 (9) Wicomico 571 (15) Worcester 106 (3) 1* Data not available (83) 8*

Here’s how the cases break down by age and gender:

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 546 10-19 1,078 20-29 4,160 (10) 1* 30-39 5,777 (19) 2* 40-49 5,840 (38) 3* 50-59 5,609 (100) 8* 60-69 4,189 (238) 11* 70-79 2,801 (378) 15* 80+ 2,587 (669) 58* Data not available (86) 8* Female 17,101 (748) 58* Male 15,486 (790) 48*

Here’s how the cases break down by race and ethnicity:

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 10,623 (631) 38* Asian (NH) 664 (51) 4* White (NH) 7,018 (637) 51* Hispanic 6,686 (109) 5* Other (NH) 1,187 (22) Data not available 6,409 (88) 8*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.