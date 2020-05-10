Coronavirus In MDHospitalizations Flat; Cases Top 32,000
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of coronavirus cases in Maryland continues to increase, but the number of hospitalizations remains steady.

As of Sunday morning, the state reported 32,587 cases of COVID-19 and 1,640 current hospitalizations. The overall number is up 1,053 cases from Saturday but the number of hospitalizations decreased by 25.

The latest numbers also show 127,344 people have tested negative for COVID-19 and 2,293 who were sick have been released from isolation.

In total, 1,538 Marylanders have died from the virus, up 28 from Saturday. More than half of the deaths — 792 — have been residents at nursing homes. Another 11 nursing home staff members have also died from the coronavirus.

On Saturday, the state reported 31,534 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,510 total deaths. The number of hospitalizations decreased from 1,674 Friday to 1,665 Saturday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of cases by county (asterisks are for probable deaths)

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 146 (12)
Anne Arundel 2,463 (112) 9*
Baltimore City 3,317 (160) 9*
Baltimore County 3,862 (175) 16*
Calvert 206 (10) 1*
Caroline 133
Carroll 560 (58)
Cecil 242 (13)
Charles 748 (53) 1*
Dorchester 95 (2)
Frederick 1,251 (68) 6*
Garrett 6
Harford 605 (21) 4*
Howard 1,205 (28) 1*
Kent 113 (13)
Montgomery 6,762 (348) 34*
Prince George’s 9,496 (337) 16*
Queen Anne’s 80 (9)
St. Mary’s 241 (8)
Somerset 43
Talbot 60 (1)
Washington 276 (9)
Wicomico 571 (15)
Worcester 106 (3) 1*
Data not available (83) 8*

Here’s how the cases break down by age and gender:

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 546
10-19 1,078
20-29 4,160 (10) 1*
30-39 5,777 (19) 2*
40-49 5,840 (38) 3*
50-59 5,609 (100) 8*
60-69 4,189 (238) 11*
70-79 2,801 (378) 15*
80+ 2,587 (669) 58*
Data not available (86) 8*
Female 17,101 (748) 58*
Male 15,486 (790) 48*

Here’s how the cases break down by race and ethnicity:

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 10,623 (631) 38*
Asian (NH) 664 (51) 4*
White (NH) 7,018 (637) 51*
Hispanic 6,686 (109) 5*
Other (NH) 1,187 (22)
Data not available 6,409 (88) 8*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

  1. Bob Marchinetti says:
    May 10, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Glad to see Ch 13 is now wording the count differently and saying “as of” the current day instead of saying “now” in the state since a large portion of those confirmed cases since March 5 are not “now” active cases.

