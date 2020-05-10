Coronavirus In MDHospitalizations Flat; Cases Top 32,000
ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Days after Gov. Larry Hogan loosened coronavirus-related restrictions to allow some “low-risk” outdoor activities, Cecil County has reopened its boat ramps and fishing piers.

While some outdoor activities are allowed, others remain closed. In Cecil County, playgrounds, basketball court and athletic fields are still off-limits.

On Wednesday, Hogan announced that Marylanders would be able to golf, play tennis, go boating, fishing and camping and participate in other outdoor activities beginning the following day.

In the Baltimore area, boating and fishing are once again allowed at Liberty, Loch Raven and Prettyboy reservoirs.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

