NORTH EAST, MD. (WJZ) — What would you do if you looked out your window and saw Elvis singing on your front lawn?
Well, “The King” was in North East, Maryland on Sunday to surprise one woman for her 80th birthday.
He wasn’t the only one- a parade, complete with firetrucks, balloons and family and friends showed up.
Cindy Morrison put the parade together for her mother-in-law, whose 80th birthday falls on Mother’s Day this year.
Four children, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren were in the parade to help her celebrate!