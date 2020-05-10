



BALTIMORE COUNTY (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating a deadly hit-and-run after a 67-year-old man, Willard Scram, was struck Thursday off Reisterstown Road.

Now, his family is trying to honor their loved one and find answers surrounding his death.

“I just want them to see this and remember how special of a person,” said Donna Scram, Willard’s wife.

He was a veteran who lost his life Thursday after he was struck and killed off Hammershire and Reisterstown Roads.

“We just want to know- we don’t know what happened,” Donna said.

Baltimore County Police said they were first notified of someone yelling in the middle of the street. Minutes later, police got a second call saying Scram was lying next to the curb.

“We are wondering at this point if he was struck by another vehicle previous to the one that was reported to us that caused him to lay down in the street where he was then struck again possibly,” said Baltimore County Officer Jen Peach.

“It’s haunting to think about him lying there and what happened to him,” Donna said.

Scram was taken to Sinai Hospital where he later died.

“Just to know that my dad’s not there anymore I’ll never be able to hear his voice anymore,” said his daughter, Trina Morris.

Police said the driver who struck him was behind the wheel of a brown or tan passenger vehicle.

“Somebody knows how this happened so…” said Cory Scram, his son.

The family is now asking for help to give him a burial they say he wanted and deserves in a cemetery for veterans through a GoFundMe page.