Coronavirus In MDHospitalizations Flat; Cases Top 31,000
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A girl in Brooklyn Park didn’t let the coronavirus pandemic stop her from celebrating her 11th birthday with some special guests.

Gabby Hayes celebrated her birthday with a makeshift parade of cars with balloons and signs. The whole thing was led by firefighters.

Her mom told WJZ it took weeks of planning to make the celebration a reality but her daughter deserved it.

Hayes spent the rest of the day opening presents and playing Fortnite.

