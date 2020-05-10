Comments
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A girl in Brooklyn Park didn’t let the coronavirus pandemic stop her from celebrating her 11th birthday with some special guests.
Gabby Hayes celebrated her birthday with a makeshift parade of cars with balloons and signs. The whole thing was led by firefighters.
Her mom told WJZ it took weeks of planning to make the celebration a reality but her daughter deserved it.
Hayes spent the rest of the day opening presents and playing Fortnite.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.