BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mother’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year for Flowers by Chris in Mt. Vernon.
After two months of uncertainty, the holiday couldn’t have come at a better time.
“It’s just so wonderful,” said owner Chris Psoras, “You know I have my people, I need to pay them, they need us, we need them so this is a blessing.”
The shop said it expected to make close to 1,000 deliveries on or around Mother’s Day, leaving the bouquets on the front porch or step to avoid contact.
When it comes to what flowers are popular this year, Psoras, who happens to be a mother herself, says it’s more about the color.
“The purples, the lavenders, the Reds, the pinks. Yes, they are the most popular for Mother’s Day,” Psoras said.
If you happened to forget it’s Mother’s Day, Psoras reminds everyone it’s better late than never.