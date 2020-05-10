Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of Baltimore’s newest Ravens Patrick Queen is celebrating his mother for Mother’s Day- with a new car!
For all the sacrifices! pic.twitter.com/gvWwgHkWGo
— PQ™️ (@Patrickqueen_) May 10, 2020
The linebacker posted a picture on Twitter of his mother and a Range Rover earlier Sunday afternoon.
“Happy Mother’s Day to the best of the best!” He posted, with the caption, “For all the sacrifices!”
The Ravens selected LSU’s playmaking linebacker with the 28th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.