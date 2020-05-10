BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in northeast Baltimore on Sunday.
Patrol officers responded to the 1400 block of East Cold Spring Lane for a report of a shooting at around 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.
When they got there they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Medics responded and pronounced him dead on the scene.
Police learned the victim was in the 1400 block of East Cold Spring Lane when he was approached by an unidentified suspect, who pulled out a gun and began shooting at the victim.
The victim tried to flee by running into a business, where the victim collapsed.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.