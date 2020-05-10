Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have the best chance in the NFL to win Super Bowl LV, sports betting website SportsLine predicts.
The website ran 10,000 simulations and found the Ravens have a 23.7 percent chance of taking home the Lombardi Trophy.
Last season’s champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, have a 21.5 percent chance of winning two Super Bowls in a row, SportsLine said, followed by the San Francisco 49ers at 14 percent, New Orleans Saints at 10.3 percent and Minnesota Vikings at 3.6 percent.
SportsLine also predicts the Ravens have a slight edge in being named the AFC champions at 38.3 percent compared to Kansas City’s 34.1 percent.