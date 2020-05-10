Coronavirus In MDHospitalizations Flat; Cases Top 32,000
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCBS Sports Special
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Ravens, SportsLine, Super Bowl, Super Bowl 55, Super Bowl LV


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have the best chance in the NFL to win Super Bowl LV, sports betting website SportsLine predicts.

The website ran 10,000 simulations and found the Ravens have a 23.7 percent chance of taking home the Lombardi Trophy.

READ MORE: Ravens Draft, Schedule Have SportsLine’s Larry Hartstein Taking The Over On Their 11.5 Win Total

Last season’s champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, have a 21.5 percent chance of winning two Super Bowls in a row, SportsLine said, followed by the San Francisco 49ers at 14 percent, New Orleans Saints at 10.3 percent and Minnesota Vikings at 3.6 percent.

SportsLine also predicts the Ravens have a slight edge in being named the AFC champions at 38.3 percent compared to Kansas City’s 34.1 percent.

https://twitter.com/SportsLine/status/1259179114952421376

Comments

Leave a Reply