CROFTON, MD. (WJZ) — A 29-year-old is dead after losing control of a car and striking into a tree over the weekend, Anne Arundel County Police say.
Officers responded at around 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning to a single-vehicle crash on Riedel Road near Farmingham Lane in Crofton. When they arrived they found a 2009 Nissan Xterra off of the roadway.
Police learned the Xterra was driving northeast on Riedel Road toward Farmingham Lane when for unknown reasons it left the road, jumped a curb and struck a tree.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, and is identified as 29-year-old Harshal Bipin Chandra Patel, of Crofton. The owner of the vehicle is Bipin Rambhai Patel, also of Crofton.
Police said the primary cause of the crash is the driver failed to remain in control of the vehicle. They said they do not know if alcohol or drugs are factors in this crash, but they don’t believe speed is a factor.
Any witnesses to this crash are asked to call Cpl. Hall at 410-222-8573 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.